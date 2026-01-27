Sheriff's office seeks silver Chevy Cruze in hit-and-run that killed 29-year-old motorcyclist

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a silver or gray 2018 Chevrolet Cruze involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on January 21.

Dayan Rodriguez, 29, of Lake Worth, was riding a 2003 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound in the outside lane of Military Trail around 9:30 p.m. when the crash occurred at the intersection with Canal 10 Road in West Palm Beach.

Rodriguez was driving with no lights on and at a high rate of speed as he approached the intersection. The Chevrolet Cruze was believed to be traveling northbound on Military Trail in the left turn lane at Canal 10 Road.

The Cruze may have made a U-turn onto southbound Military Trail into Rodriguez's path. The front of the motorcycle impacted the passenger side of the vehicle, ejecting Rodriguez from his bike.

The driver of the Cruze fled the scene southbound on Military Trail after the collision.

Rodriguez was not wearing safety equipment at the time of the crash. He was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition, where he died at 5:53 a.m. January 22.

The sheriff's office Vehicle Homicide Unit released surveillance images of the silver or gray 2018 Chevrolet Cruze with Florida license plate RKWB32. The vehicle was involved in the hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 9:30 p.m. January 21.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Investigator Frey at 561-681-4530.