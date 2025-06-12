Send your kid to Zoo Summer Camp at the Palm Beach Zoo

The Palm Beach Zoo is bringing back Zoo Camp for 2025 summer.

WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Jennifer Correa visits the Palm Beach Zoo, where she meets with Callie to hang out with Patch and Nodoe, Aldabra Tortoises and talk about Zoo Summer Camp.

Zoo Camp kids will have the opportunity to engage with and care for the wildlife including Patch and Nodoe.

Other activities during Zoo Camp include meeting some of the zoologists to learn more about different species of wildlife and how to care for them at the zoo.

Each week, campers will engage with wildlife specialists, participate in animal care, health, and training activities, prepare animal diets, enjoy behind-the-scenes access to animal care professionals, and join the Zoo in saving animals in the wild.

Children ages 11-17 are eligible for Summer Zoo Camp. This is a weekly camp, and there is still time to sign up. Visit palmbeachzoo.org under the Zoo Camp tab for more information.