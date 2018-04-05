Sen. Bill Nelson in West Palm Beach to discuss school safety

Mostly Cloudy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson will be in West Palm Beach on Thursday for a roundtable discussion at Gaines Park Community Center.
He will meet with teachers, school administrators and students to discuss the latest efforts in Congress to address school safety and gun violence.
President Trump recently signed a bill that allows schools to access federal funds for programs, training and technology to keep students safe.