Secret Service finds suspicious object at Palm Beach airport before Air Force One departure; expect delays

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Air Force One's departure from Palm Beach International Airport to Washington D.C. was disrupted on Sunday after the Secret Service discovered a suspicious object during advance security sweeps.

Karoline Leavitt said a further investigation was warranted and the presidential motorcade route was adjusted accordingly before the plane departed for Washington, D.C.

Parts of Southern Boulevard are closed with the sheriff's mobile command unit on scene as authorities investigate the suspicious object found at PBI Airport.

The Secret Service conducted the discovery during routine advance sweeps ahead of the presidential departure. No additional details about the nature of the suspicious object have been released.

The security incident required adjustments to planned travel routes as a precautionary measure before Air Force One's departure to the nation's capital.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."