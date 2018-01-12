Royal Park Bridge glowing pink

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Royal Park Bridge, which connects West Palm Beach to Palm Beach, has now a pink glow.

The lighting kicks off Susan G. Komen events leading up to the Race for the Cure on January 27.

NewsChanne 5's Kelley Dunn spoke to Komen's founder and CEO Nancy Brinker, Thursday evening.

"This is the beginning of lighting a new pathway for our new Puerto Rican citizens who are coming here with very serious needs, treatment interruption, navigating to therapy, just getting settled. We need to address those things. That's why we started the Promise Fund located at the community foundation, in addition to funds raised at Perfectly Pink Parties this weekend," said Nancy.

Newchannel 5's anchors Michael Willians and Kelley Dunn will emcee this year's Race for the Cure on Saturday, January 27.