Roofer critically injured after 2x4 falls from West Palm Beach church

Wooden beam fell more than 25 feet
Posted at 8:01 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 20:01:37-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man was critically injured when an 8-foot long two-by-four fell from a church's roof and hit him in the head Monday afternoon, West Palm Beach police said.

Police received a 911 call at 5:04 p.m. about the incident at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 418 N. Sapodilla Ave.

The roofer was working on the ground when the beam fell more than 25 feet from the roof, police said in an X post.

Other details were not available.

