Residents say West Palm Beach shootings must stop

Katoya Miller just moved into her West Palm Beach neighborhood six ago. "I've heard quite a few gunshots."

Miller said she heard more shots Friday afternoon. Those shots proved to be deadly. One person died near a store on Sapodilla Avenue.

"My daughter goes to the school right up the street so they are on lockdown a lot and we just have so much and it's kind of scary," she said.

Friday's shooting is the third deadly shooting in that neighborhood since 2015.

91-year-old Everee Jimerson Clarke, a youth mentor and write, has lived most of her life here. "Yes I'm angry and very disturbed about it."

Clarke believes the shootings are a sign that young people need to learn how to cope with life without violence. But who will teach them?

"I want somebody help us get back into a building so that we can give this to our young people again," she said.

Miller is not sure she wants to wait for change in her new neighborhood. "I'm actually thinking about moving when my lease is up."

Anyone with information about the shootings should call West Palm Beach Police.