LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A tiny puppy from Palm Beach County is preparing for her moment in the spotlight as she gets ready to compete in the Puppy Bowl this Sunday.

Meet Tiny Eve, a rescue puppy who will take the field for Team Fluff in front of more than 12 million annual viewers. The adorable athlete was born at Barky Pines Animal Rescue in Loxahatchee after her mother was rescued from Palm Beach County Animal Control.

WATCH WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Rescue puppy from Palm Beach County to compete in Puppy Bowl Sunday

"It was only a few days after we got her from the county that she had her litter, and thankfully, everything went very smoothly," said Elizabeth Accomando, director of Barky Pines Animal Rescue.

Accomando received a call from the Puppy Bowl the same day Eve was born. Selecting Eve from the litter wasn't easy, but she stood out among her siblings.

"It wasn't an easy decision, because they were all so adorable, but she was the one we chose, and she's just been amazing," Accomando said.

Eve's star power was so impressive that she was adopted even before the big game. Her new dad, Mark, says it was love at first sight when they met after his previous dog passed away.

"You never know that you're adopting a film star, right? Or, I say, a film star, which she's become, become, come a bit famous," Mark said.

Mark admits he had never heard of the Puppy Bowl before adopting Eve, making the experience even more surprising for the family.

"She's actually very rambunctious, and she has an older brother, and so she attacks him quite a lot," Mark said.

Adding to the mystery, Eve's exact breed remains unknown to her adoptive parents. The Puppy Bowl conducts DNA testing on all participants and will reveal their breed mix during Sunday's broadcast.

"We're excited for the puppy bowl, and what was to come," Mark said.

Viewers can tune in on Sunday to see if Tiny Eve and Team Fluff can take home the Lom-Barki-Trophy.