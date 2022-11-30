Watch Now
Reports of car into canal in West Palm Beach

Firefighters search water near Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, east of State Road 7
West Palm Beach Fire Rescue firefighters respond to reports of a car in a canal at Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, Nov. 30, 2022.jpg
Posted at 6:29 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 07:34:55-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach firefighters on Wednesday morning responded to reports of a car that had crashed into a canal.

The incident happened just before 6 a.m. near Baywinds Boulevard and Clipper Circle, just east of State Road 7.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed tire skid marks in the grass leading into the canal.

However, it appeared to be a deep canal as no lights or parts of the vehicle could be seen in the water.

Chopper 5 video also showed West Palm Beach Fire Rescue firefighters rinsing themselves off after searching the canal.

WPTV is working to confirm additional details, including if anyone was hurt.

