Remembering former WPTV Reporter Rachele Scholes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Aden Karpiuk is 16-years-old and family and friends are rallying around him.

He shared pictures with me of happier times with his mother, Rachele Scholes. She died on Sunday after police say the motorcycle she was a passenger on, was cut off by a car.

Her son said, "She was really loving, caring person, loved everybody, outgoing, sweet."

As Aden finds a way to cope, the people Rachele met through the years can't believe she's gone.

Sunny 107.9 radio personality Jennifer Ross met her 30 years ago. Rachele was working for WPTV as an anchor and a reporter at the time.

"She was the only person that was always that sun spot in a gloomy day. No matter how bad. Even no matter how bad her day was or how bad your day was, she would be that one person that could always find that glimmer of hope," said Ross.

Karen Curtis, News Director at 850 WFTL also knew her.

"She was always so upbeat like Jen was saying. She was always so happy and always a delight to have her around."

The past two years Rachele worked in the church office at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in West Palm Beach. The pastor there says they are leaving her chair and her favorite pen where she left them a few days ago. Pastor Jack Noble says Rachele will be missed.

"What a horrible loss. As we were talking before, this was a vibrant, active presence in so many people's lives."

Funeral services for Rachele Scholes will be held Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel located at 11115 Jog Rd. in Boynton Beach.