WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A three-time convicted felon from Broward County was arrested at his Lauderhill home Thursday for a violent armed robbery in April at the Red Lobster he worked at in West Palm Beach, police said.

West Palm Beach police said at around 11 p.m. on April 14, a masked man broke into the closed restaurant, located at 2201 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd, and held two employees at gunpoint in the office.

According to police, the robber held the gun to the manager’s head, pistol-whipped her, and forced her to open the safe. The robber stuffed an undisclosed amount of cash into a duffle bag and snatched the manager’s iPhone 15, before taking off.

Surveillance video showed the suspect wearing a dark, long-sleeved hooded top, black pants, white shoes, green mask, black gloves and black glasses, in addition to descriptions provided by the workers.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Red Lobster robbery

Red Lobster employee arrested for pistol-whipping manager, robbing restaurant

Police said one of the workers told detectives the robber’s voice sounded like a cook named "Sean," whose real name is Ta ’Shambae Saleme Greene, 35, of Lauderhill.

According to police, Greene was cut from his shift and sent home sometime after 6:30 p.m. that day, because the restaurant was not busy.

Detectives interviewed witnesses, reviewed surveillance video and collected other evidence that identified Greene as the robber.

Police said during a search warrant on April 26, authorities found clothing and items the robber had, a large sum of cash, and a gun that matched the description from the scene at Greene’s home.

U.S. Marshal’s South Florida Fugitive Task Force arrested Greene Thursday afternoon at his home in Lauderhill and was later booked into the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.

He faces numerous charges, including robbery, false imprisonment, wearing a mask while committing a crime, and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.