Radio station in West Palm Beach getting in the holiday spirit

Sunny 107.9 revived its annual tradition of playing full-time Christmas music
Posted at 5:58 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 17:58:17-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With the cooler temperatures on Thursday it's starting to feel a lot like Christmas.

Radio station Sunny 107.9 revived its annual tradition of playing full-time Christmas music through Christmas Day.

Santa and the Grinch got into a little playful battle in the studio of turning up and down the holiday music. Santa eventually won and the first songs played were Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms and Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee.

But why play Christmas music so early?

"Because everybody needs to have a little bit more holiday cheer in their world. Like it's a smidge gray outside today," said radio veteran Tracy St. George. "So, let's pretend these clouds are bringing snow and Christmas today."

