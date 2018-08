PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Publix is voluntarily recalling an undetermined amount of ground beef products made from chuck that may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26, according to an announcement from the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The ground chuck items were purchased by consumers from June 25, 2018, through July 31, 2018.

Click here to see the products subjected to recall.

Click here to see the Florida counties affected.

According to a news release, the FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.