Program on climate change held at Norton Museum of Art

WPTV Webteam
5:56 AM, Jan 8, 2018

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A public program on climate change and its possible impact on Florida was held Saturday in West Palm Beach.

The Norton Museum of Art presented the program, titled "Community Conversation: Climate Change."

After several presentations, scientists joined a panel that included U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch and a questions and answers session.

