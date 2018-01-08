Program on climate change held at Norton Museum of Art

Mostly Cloudy
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A public program on climate change and its possible impact on Florida was held Saturday in West Palm Beach.
The Norton Museum of Art presented the program, titled "Community Conversation: Climate Change."
After several presentations, scientists joined a panel that included U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch and a questions and answers session.