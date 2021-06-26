'Pride on the Block' event held in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — June is pride month and throughout it we've been highlighting the history and events taking place.

The second annual "Pride on the Block" event was held Saturday in West Palm Beach.

The event featured drag performances and local LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

The block party was hosted by the local nonprofit organization "Transpire Help". They are a foundation that was founded in 2016 that serves the LGBTQ+ community and helps with finances, housing and mental wellness.

“We want to create more successful visibility for the entire LGBTQ community so that kids and youth growing up can see themselves mirrored out there,” said Donna Weinberger, founder of Transpire Help.

If you would like to learn more about the organization visit https://transpirehelp.org/.

