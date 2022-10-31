Watch Now
Police seek man responsible for machete attack near Publix in West Palm Beach

49-year-old victim in critical condition
Police in West Palm Beach are looking for a man wanted in connection with a machete attack near a Publix on Oct. 26, 2022.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 11:02:46-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Police released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a machete attack last week near a Publix in West Palm Beach.

A 49-year-old man was attacked Oct. 26 at about 3:30 p.m. in the Southdale Shopping Center parking lot, located in the 800 block of Southern Boulevard.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said the man in the photo below is responsible for the attack, which left the victim stabbed, cut with a machete and beaten with a baseball bat.

The 49-year-old victim remains in critical condition.

It's unclear what prompted the attack.

Anyone with information about the attacker should call West Palm Beach Police Department Detective Sean Varriale at 561-822-1825 and mention case No. 17040.

