Police searching for missing, endangered teen in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing and endangered teen in Palm Springs.

Officers are conducting a multi-agency search for 15-year-old Joey Case after the teen was reported missing on June 24 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Joey Case, 15, is described as 6-foot tall weighing approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve t-shirt with a smiley face, gray sweat pants, and possibly barefoot.

Police said Joey is new to the area and possibly suicidal.

Anyone with information about Joey Case is urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Communications Center at 561-968-8243.

