Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Police searching for missing, endangered teen in Palm Springs

Joey Case is new to the area and possibly suicidal, police said
items.[0].image.alt
Palm Springs Police Department
missing teen.PNG
Posted at 11:25 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 23:25:08-04

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are searching for a missing and endangered teen in Palm Springs.

Officers are conducting a multi-agency search for 15-year-old Joey Case after the teen was reported missing on June 24 at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Joey Case, 15, is described as 6-foot tall weighing approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve t-shirt with a smiley face, gray sweat pants, and possibly barefoot.

Police said Joey is new to the area and possibly suicidal.

Anyone with information about Joey Case is urged to contact the Palm Springs Police Department Communications Center at 561-968-8243.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.