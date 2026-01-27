Police search for damaged Toyota RAV4 after hit-and-run kills 73-year-old on Okeechobee Boulevard

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a black Toyota RAV4 that may have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 73-year-old pedestrian Friday night.

On January 23, the individual was crossing Okeechobee Boulevard southbound while pushing a shopping cart when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle around 9 p.m. in the 4600 block, according to sheriff's office reports.

The vehicle's front end hit the man, vaulting him off the front corner of the car. The driver continued eastbound, turned into the Pine Trail Square Plaza and fled the scene through the plaza.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office Vehicle Homicide Unit released an information bulletin seeking the public's help in locating a 2019-2025 black Toyota RAV4 with damage to the front passenger's side bumper. The vehicle was possibly involved in the crash that occurred on Okeechobee Boulevard west of the intersection with Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Investigator Frey at 561-681-4530.