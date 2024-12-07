Police investigating deadly West Palm Beach hit-and-run

The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred late Friday night on 45th Street just west of I-95.

According to WPBPD, a pedestrian was crossing 45th Street near Metrocentre Boulevard when they were hit by a silver car. The vehicle fled the scene.

WPBPD is seeking help identifying the vehicle and says there would be obvious damage to the front windshield. People with any information are encouraged to contact the police.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.