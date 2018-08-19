Police investigate shooting in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in West Palm Beach.

One person was shot by a person known to him at 12:56 p.m. in the 3900 block of Parker Avenue near Southern Boulevard.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital by a passerby.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim was with at least two individuals responsible for shooting him.

Anyone with more information is asked to call West Palm Beach police at 561-822-1900.