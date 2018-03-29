WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- A 62-year-old Boca Raton man is in custody after police say he solicited sex with a 14-year-old girl through a Craigslist ad.

Detectives with the West Palm Beach Police Department working with the South Florida Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) task force attempt to locate and identify offenders that use the internet to sexually exploit children.

On March 18, 2018, the suspect, later identified as Warren Arthur Seckler of Boca Raton, posted an ad on Craigslist with the subject "Daddy's little girl." The ad indicated that the subject was a 62-year-old "gentleman who was looking for a young girl."

An officer responded to the ad and began a correspondence with Seckler. The officer told Seckler her daughter "is 14, blonde, skinny with blue eyes."

Through the exchange of emails, Seckler described the various sexual acts he wished to perform on the woman's daughter. Police say he provided his phone number so the officer could send him a picture of the girl. He also sent the officer a fully clothed photo of himself holding his granddaughter.

Over the period of several days of communications via email and text messages, Seckler stated he "chatted" with another 14-year-old girl and they sent each other pictures, however he said he had to delete her pictures and messages from his phone because they were discovered on the teen's phone by an adult.

According to an arrest affidavit, Seckler went into great detail on the types of sexual acts he wished to perform on the girl.

Police say Seckler continued to ask for the daughter and mother to come to his house. He emailed the officer three photographs of the inside of his residence to "convince" her that it is a safe place. He sent photos of his bedrom, his adult daughter's bedroom, and a photograph of his pool.

Police say Seckler stated he bought stuffed animals that he planned to give to the girl, one during each visit, hoping she would return. Seckler then offered to pay for dinner and gas before they drove to his residence, according to the arrest affidavit.

Seckler told the officer he owns a business in Boynton Beach and has lived at his residence for 17 years.

On March 28, 2018, Seckler agreed to meet the officer and her daughter at a McDonald's parking lot in Delray Beach.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Tactical Team apprehended him inside the parking lot.

Warren Seckler is charged with online solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.