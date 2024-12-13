Police arrest man accused of exposing himself to mother and daughter on Clematis Street

West Palm Beach police have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a mother and daughter on Clematis Street. And it's not the first time he's been arrested for this.

Abraham Castro, 36, was arrested Wednesday in West Palm Beach and charged with one count of lewd and lascivious behavior on a child under 16, one count of exposure of sex organs, and one count of failure to appear from a 2023 arrest.

Police say that on Nov. 28, just before 6 p.m., a Martin County mother and her 11-year-old daughter were taking pictures of holiday decorations in the 600 block of Clematis Street when Castro approached them, asking them to take a picture of him with his cell phone. After they took the photo, Castro gestured below his waist, and the mother saw that he had exposed himself.

Castro was previously arrested on Dec. 23, 2023, after trying a similar tactic: Asking two women to take his photo and then exposing himself.

After his arrest Wednesday, Castro admitted to exposing himself to the mother and daughter, and was booked into Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center.

The West Palm Beach Police Department states that "Homeland Security Investigations has placed a detainer on Castro, who will be charged with illegal reentry after the West Palm Beach case concludes."

Police also said there might be more victims in this case. They urge anyone who has info to call Detective Ryan Brust at 561-822-1621, or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS (8477).