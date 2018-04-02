Pine trees lining Village Boulevard to be torn down in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - Work to remove pine trees lining Village Boulevard in West Palm Beach is starting Monday.

The city says the invasive trees that separate Village Boulevard and Interstate 95 are costing taxpayers around $100,000 a year to maintain.

Between April and mid-July about 1,000 trees will be removed and replaced with low maintenance, native tree species.

Construction may impact traffic, but the city says it will have people guiding cars around the area and promise two-way traffic will be maintained.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution while crews are conducting the work.