Person pulled from water at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after going under water at a park, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they received a call of someone struggling in the water near one of the pavilions. Divers from the special operations units searched the waters and located the person, brought them to shore and loaded into a rescue truck.

The person was then taken to a local hospital, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The person's condition was not released.