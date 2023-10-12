Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Person pulled from water at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach

The person was taken to a local hospital, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue says
Okeeheelee Park water rescue Oct 12 2023.jpeg
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue respond to Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Oct. 12, 2023.
Okeeheelee Park water rescue Oct 12 2023.jpeg
Posted at 3:23 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 15:23:36-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One person was taken to the hospital after going under water at a park, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. at Okeeheelee Park in West Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said they received a call of someone struggling in the water near one of the pavilions. Divers from the special operations units searched the waters and located the person, brought them to shore and loaded into a rescue truck.

The person was then taken to a local hospital, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said.

The person's condition was not released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV Talk to an Anchor One on One

LET'S HEAR IT!