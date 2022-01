WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews launched a water rescue near Palm Beach International Airport early Monday morning.

Emergency vehicles blocked the ramp from Southern Blvd. to South Congress Ave. as crews searched the C-51 Canal around 6 a.m.

Officials say a car was found 30 feet from the canal bank and a person was pulled from the water. The person was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.