People gather at CityPlace for ribbon cutting of Eataly in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — People gathered at CityPlace in West Palm Beach as early as 6:45 a.m. Saturday morning to be first in line at the highly anticipated Eataly's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Eataly was offering gift bags to the first 100 people in line Saturday morning, which prompted the large turnout. WPTV Reporter Christy Waite spoke to those waiting to see the highly anticipated marketplace.

Food Get a first look at Eataly's new location in CityPlace Scott Sutton

"I am looking forward to eating more of the food," Deanna Zamperini said. "My husband is Italian, we've been to Italy, so this gives us that experience all over again."

WPTV Reporter Zitlali Solache attended the Italian marketplace's grand opening Friday night, where hundreds of people enjoyed live music and fresh Italian dishes.

This is the 19th Eataly store in North America, and the 15th location in the United States.