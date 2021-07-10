Watch
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League offers dog flu vaccinations

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League offered vaccinations for the dog flu on Saturday.
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jul 10, 2021
While vaccinations have been the big buzz word this year for humans, South Florida animal rescues say they're also important for your pets.

That's especially true in the wake of a local outbreak of canine influenza at an area shelter.

The rescue league told WPTV that canine influenza is very contagious and causes a respiratory infection in dogs that looks like "kennel cough".

"The canine influenza is a virus and as a good virus it is easily spread, so it is easy for dogs to get infected with the canine influenza," said Ginette Campos. "The problem is if dogs are not vaccinated the possibility to get sick is very high."

If you missed Saturday's event another vaccination day will be held in two weeks on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is off Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

The cost is $60 for the initial shot and a booster. Dogs must be at least 7 weeks old to receive the shots.

