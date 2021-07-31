Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosts Summer Animal Games

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League hosted their first Summer Animal Games at their new Raber training pavilion on Saturday.

The event featured animal-themed activities, medal making, and special training demonstrations.

The celebration also included Olympic torch making, snow cone treats, and meet-and-greets with canine ambassadors.

“We started with opening ceremonies and a dance party. A parade into the playing field. Three separate obstacle courses set up. Dog themed, cat themed and just for fun had a sprinkler going,” said Shelie Kalmore, Humane Education Manager with Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

For a list of future events visit https://www.peggyadams.org/.

