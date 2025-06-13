Watch Now
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League assists with "urgent" Maine Coon cat hoarding situation in Southwest Florida

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League staff assists with a Maine Coon hoarding situation in Naples, Fla. June 12
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week, Peggy Adams Rescue League in West Palm Beach assisted with an urgent animal hoarding situation in Naples involving more than 50 Maine Coon cats.

Peggy Adams Maine Coon hoarding

On Thursday morning, the rescue drove to Southwest Florida and returned with over 20 cats, many of which the organization said needed immediate medical attention.

In efforts to help relieve overcrowding at the shelter, an issue that many rescues across the state are experiencing, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League will be holding a "Summer Lovin'" event this Saturday— cats, dogs, puppies and kittens will be available at no cost.

Peggy Adams hoarding help

The rescue's goal is to place over 100 animals into loving homes.

Visit Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3100/3200 N. Military Trail, on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to see all the pets waiting for their fur-ever home.

Maine Coon rescue
One of the Maine Coons rescued in a hoarding situation in Naples, Fla.

