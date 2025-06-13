Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League assists with "urgent" Maine Coon cat hoarding situation in Southwest Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This week, Peggy Adams Rescue League in West Palm Beach assisted with an urgent animal hoarding situation in Naples involving more than 50 Maine Coon cats.

On Thursday morning, the rescue drove to Southwest Florida and returned with over 20 cats, many of which the organization said needed immediate medical attention.

In efforts to help relieve overcrowding at the shelter, an issue that many rescues across the state are experiencing, Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League will be holding a "Summer Lovin'" event this Saturday— cats, dogs, puppies and kittens will be available at no cost.

The rescue's goal is to place over 100 animals into loving homes.

Visit Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, 3100/3200 N. Military Trail, on June 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to see all the pets waiting for their fur-ever home.