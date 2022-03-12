PEDESTRIAN STRUCK, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police said the train struck the victim on the tracks north of Forest Hills Boulevard.

The train, carrying 80 passengers, stopped completely south of the crossing.

WPBPD

There are no road closures or direct traffic impact, except for onlooker delays from drivers traveling by, police said.

Detectives are at the scene conducting the investigation.