Watch
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyWest Palm Beach

Actions

Pedestrian struck, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach

Tri-Rail train accident.PNG
WPBPD
Tri-Rail train accident.PNG
Posted at 7:49 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 19:49:59-05

PEDESTRIAN STRUCK, killed by Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Tri-Rail train in West Palm Beach Friday evening, according to the West Palm Beach Police Department.

Police said the train struck the victim on the tracks north of Forest Hills Boulevard.

The train, carrying 80 passengers, stopped completely south of the crossing.

WPB police on trail rail crash.PNG

There are no road closures or direct traffic impact, except for onlooker delays from drivers traveling by, police said.

Detectives are at the scene conducting the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News