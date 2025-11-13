Pedestrian killed in train crash along Clare Avenue in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A person was struck and killed by a train Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach, police said.

According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of a train versus pedestrian crash around 6:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Clare Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an individual near the train tracks who had been fatally injured.

Eastbound Old Okeechobee Road at Parker Avenue is closed as police investigate. Drivers are being advised to use Parker Avenue to Caroline Street as an alternate route.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.