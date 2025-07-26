Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle while crossing Southern Blvd

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash scene this morning at the intersection of Southern Boulevard and Kirk Road.

According to the crash report, a vehicle was heading east on Southern Blvd. in the right lane, approaching the intersection at Kirk Road.

As the driver began moving into the right turn lane to head south on Kirk Road, a pedestrian walked into the roadway.

The driver attempted to swerve left but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian. The pedestrian was struck by the front passenger-side corner of the vehicle. Their head hit the base of the windshield.

The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Mikel Mouaddeb came to rest in the eastbound left turn lane.

The driver made a U-turn, returned to the scene, and called 911.

Mouaddeb was pronounced dead at the scene.