LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A pedestrian was flown to a local trauma center after being struck by a vehicle in Lake Worth Wednesday evening, according to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened at 6:48 p.m. near Lake Worth Rd. and Military Trail.

First arriving firefighters found the patient, an adult male, laying in the roadway.

He was flown to a local trauma center in critical condition.