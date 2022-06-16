PBSO warns community of new phone scam

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the community of a new phone scam.

An imposter is calling members of the community claiming to be a PBSO deputy or investigator.

PBSO says the imposter tells the person on the phone that a member of their family has a warrant for their arrest due to a missing court date or ignoring a court subpoena.

According to deputies, the caller will ask for money, request a payment through Zelle, in order to have the warrant rectified or will threaten to send a deputy to the resident's home to conduct an arrest.

PBSO said the imposter could also request the resident to meet in person at the PBSO headquarters located at 3228 Gun Club Road in West Palm Beach.

Deputies ask the community not to agree to meet anyone but call 911 and alert law enforcement about the scam immediately.

PBSO also reminds the community that its employees do not call for money, bond payments or any personal information.

Anyone who receives this kind of call is asked to contact the PBSO non-emergency number at 561-688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

