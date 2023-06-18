Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sets training exercise at courthouse during holiday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is planning a full-scale training exercise at the county's West Palm Beach courthouse Monday.

The exercise at 205 N. Dixie Highway will be closed to the public and media, spokeswoman Teri Barbera said in a news release. The exercise will not have any impact on court or county employees because it is a court holiday.

The public may see emergency vehicles and an increased law enforcement presence as well as traffic redirection in the area for safety purposes.