The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing 15-year-old.

Alexis Alfonso was last seen March 14 after leaving her shelter placement, the sheriff's office said.

PBSO believes she is endangered and is likely in the West Palm Beach area.

Alfonso is 5 feet tall and weighs 106 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

If you see her or have any information please contact the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.