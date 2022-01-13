Watch
PBSO looking for man who cashed in on stolen lottery tickets

Posted at 4:24 PM, Jan 13, 2022
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a man who cashed Florida Lottery tickets stolen from a business.

Authorities said the lottery tickets were taken in a business burglary that occurred on Dec. 6, 2021, at a Marathon Gas station in West Palm Beach. Two weeks later, the unidentified man cashed the stolen lottery tickets at a Publix in Davie on Dec. 15, 2021.

The man was seen leaving the area in a newer model Volkswagen Jetta.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

