The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting near 45th Street and Northpoint Boulevard.

Officials say the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. when an unmarked PBSO vehicle tried to apprehend a suspect with felony warrants.

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Spokeswoman Teri Barbera, the suspect rammed the PBSO unmarked vehicle. The detective inside the vehicle feared for his life and discharged a firearm.

No one was hit, Barbera said.

The suspect fled the scene in his vehicle, believed to be a compact SUV, and was apprehended a couple of blocks away.

A van seen at the scene with damage to the front was said to be a PBSO vehicle that received a head-on hit.

Several undercover officers are on the scene, as well as marked deputies.

Traffic is backed up in the area as investigators work the scene.

We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.