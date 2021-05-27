PBSO headquarters employees concerned about mold, asbestos during renovation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Employees at Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office headquarters are asking who is protecting their health as the county copes with mold and asbestos problems they say will be fixed during an ongoing massive renovation.

The PBSO headquarters is a sprawling complex off Gun Club Road. Up close, it is a fence-wrapped eyesore. Dark streaks of mold are evident and work is going on everywhere as part of a massive renovation.

PBSO won't comment, but police union boss John Kazanzian is.

He references a report PBSO commissioned months ago on the building opened in the 1980s.

"The report was the building was a sick building, the mold was very, very bad," said Kazanzian.

COVID-19 protocols cleared many people out of the building to district or satellite workspaces. And now, mold and asbestos cleanup have cleared more. But that still leaves several hundred who come in and out, including communications IT, the Real Time Crime Center, and others.

"Listen, it might not be next week or two weeks, it might be years, but you know its potential for them to get some cancer," said Kazanzian.

WPTV spoke to Palm Beach County Administrator Verdenia Baker. She said there's been constant contact with the sheriff's office staff about the renovation work and safety protocols.

" The safety of all employees is paramount. The project is safe," said Baker.

She told WPTV renovating the PBSO complex will cost an estimated $52 million. Replacing it would cost $160 million.

Baker also noted no one is near active asbestos removal work and said outside experts, certified by the state, are overseeing the work.

"What are you asking and demanding from the county? Listen, at this point, I wish they would have tore that building down and started from the ground up, added Baker.