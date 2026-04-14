Panel helps women overcome loss at The Restored Woman Experience luncheon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 11 million people in the U.S. are widowed, and the loss of a loved one can be a hard burden to bear.

A panel of women is coming together this weekend to share how they overcame loss, whether due to death, divorce or betrayal. The Restored Woman Experience: From Loss to Legacy luncheon is on Saturday, April 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

One of the guests on the panel will be Kim DeOrsey, who lost her husband when he was 30 years old in 2008.

"The goal in this event is to create a safe and empowering space where women can come together and be restored themselves, feel safe from the inside out. It's about helping others move forward, whether they're experienced loss, a transition, widowhood, or been betrayed," DeOrsey said. "So, we just want to help them, give them some clarity, some strength, and some purpose."

For more information on the luncheon or to purchase tickets, visit the Eventbrite page.