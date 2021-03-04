Pandemic, recent winter storms impact production of generators

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's time for a 'heads up' as hurricane season approaches faster than we'd like.

The coronavirus pandemic is having a significant impact on stores ordering generators.

The recent winter storms are also delaying shipments to South Florida.

According to Jon Andio, the president of 1 Stop Generator Shop, Inc., the possible delays are due to fewer people working at the manufacturing level, high demands and because of the recent winter storms.

“This ice storm just at the northeast and the Midwest that is affected from Michigan all the way down to Texas so we’re seeing delays on shipments from California as well as shipments from Wisconsin right now,” said Andio.

That could be a major concern once hurricane season arrives.

“You have a lot of people who do need power. Whether it’s medically or just luxury items or or necessity out of work, that is gonna be able to have backup power with an automatic standby generator,” said Andio.

Andio said home batteries or a portable generator can be an alternative.

Homeowners can run their house partially with it until they get a home standby generator. But, Andio said he expects those items to sell out fast.

“Right now you can get both of the batteries in the portable you can’t get home standby generators but I expect when we get into June, July, August the portables are probably going to become pretty scarce as well,” said Andio.

Andio recommends if people still want a whole-home system, the time to order is now.