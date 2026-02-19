Palm Tree Music Festival secures 4-year deal with West Palm Beach after inaugural event

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Tree Music Festival made its debut in West Palm Beach last weekend, bringing thousands of music fans to the waterfront and giving the city an economic boost.

Now, the electronic music festival will be returning for at least the next four years, after a partnership was announced Thursday between organizers Palm Tree Crew and real-estate firm Related Ross, and the city of West Palm Beach.

"Our mission is to create opportunities for all by building a place where young people want to live and grow their careers," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said in a statement. "Entertainment and cultural moments play a critical role in achieving that vision."

Organizers say Saturday's sold-out inaugural event drew 11,000 attendees, as well as a 8,200-person waitlist. They add that 85% of attendees traveled from out of town, and that more than half were between the ages of 24 and 35.

WPTV was at the Palm Tree Music Festival on Saturday, which saw acts like Calvin Harris and Sofi Tukker. Though the event was only one day, locals saw a spike in business all weekend.

"This is probably one of the better things that West Palm has done for the community and all the bartenders, all the restaurants here," said Simi Fingerer, a bartender at E.R. Bradley's Saloon. “A lot of people have never been here before and they’re discovering like Bradley’s, Clematis, like just all around West Palm. So, I mean it’s really good for us.”

Dates have not yet been announced for next year's festival, but there are plans to expand to a two-day event in 2027.

