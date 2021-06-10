Palm Springs teacher documentary to debut on HBO

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A local teacher’s documentary is about to make its big debut on HBO.

Victor Patrick Alvarez is a documentary/film teacher at G-Star School of the Arts in Palm Springs. On Thursday, his class came to a close for the semester and reviewed the many videos his students have produced.

“Teaching documentary and sharing my experiences to students here at G-star, is that every person has a story,” said Alvarez. “Then when you’re crafting a story and when you’re telling the story, that’s where you get to learn a lot about yourself and how you see the world. I really focus on that with my students,” said Alvarez.

But as classes come to a close, Alvarez’s latest documentary is about to go global.

“Probably you know one of the most incredible things I’ve ever done,” said Alvarez.

It’s called Revolution Rent. It is the first Broadway play produced by an American company in Cuba in over 50 years. Neil Patrick Harris is the Executive Producer of the documentary. Alvarez is the co-director, producer, and cinematographer of the film that took place in 2015.

“It essentially documents the cast and the Director of the play in Cuba, of the musical I should say in Cuba. Andy Señor Junior, I essentially follow him and his family and the cast and the rehearsal process,” said Alvarez.

“It’s been such an amazing journey to go to Cuba,” said Alvarez. “This is my fourth Cuban film. Cuban American film and to go to Cuba and to kind of meet my brothers and sisters you know which was pretty awesome.”

Alvarez hopes Revolution Rent will not only show the window of possibilities in Cuba but will revolutionize the mindset of what local students can achieve through film.

“Anything is possible,” said Alvarez.

Revolution Rent premieres on HBO next Tuesday.