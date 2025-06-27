Palm Beach Zoo upgrades splash pad just in time for summer

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Make a splash at the Palm Beach Zoo in the newly upgraded Fountain Plaza Splash Pad! It now has more water spouts to play in. The water is interactive, moving as the kids are running through the fountain, and it has lights that change colors.

It is the perfect time of the year to take advantage of running through the splash pad. So with that said, Parents can bring their kids for free this summer.

The Palm Beach Zoo is offering kids free summer which means that for every adult admission they can bring in 4 kids for free. Callie Carpenter, Associate Curator at the Zoo, told WPTV's Jennifer Correa that this summer's offer is even better because in the past the promotion was with 2 kids free per adult -- but this year the Palm Beach Zoo is upping that to 4 kids per adult.

Callie adds that this is a great way for the Zoo to say thank you and give back right to the community that has been supporting PBZ throughout the years.

Kids free promotion runs now through August 10th for FOUR children, ages 3 to 12, with each full-price adult ticket. Children age 2 and younger are always free at Palm Beach Zoo.

Purchase your full-priced Adult Admission ticket online at palmbeachzoo.org or in person.