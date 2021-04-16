Watch
Palm Beach Outlets extends blood drive campaign through May

Donate blood from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 15:05:51-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach Outlets has extended its weekly blood drives through the month of May.

OneBlood's Big Red Bus will continue to appear at Palm Beach Outlets every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations will take place near the PetSmart parking lot.

Since partnering with the Florida-based donation clinic in April 2020, more than 1,000 people have donated blood at the OneBlood site.

OneBlood said donations have helped save an estimated 2,000 patients in local hospitals.

All donors will receive a free coronavirus antibody test with their donation.

In compliance with social distancing guidelines, an appointment must be made before donating.

Appointments can be made at OneBlood's site or by calling 1-888-9Donate.

Visit the Palm Beach Outlets website to learn more about their partnership with OneBlood.

