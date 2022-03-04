Palm Beach Opera brings families together through storytelling

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A musical genre that originated in Italy at the end of the 16th century is taking center stage for students to learn more about the art form.

At the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County in Lake Worth, a sing-along storytelling adventure is being held for kids.

Kevin Eberle-Noel from the Palm Beach Opera is one of the storytellers.

“Our stories are in English or Spanish, which really helps with the language barrier and expose the children to these great stories,” said Noel, “and help start to develop some of the musical basis that they will be either they will be either lifelong appreciate.”

Families are transported into the pages of one of opera’s famous tales.

Today he's singing the Magic Love Potion.

These free events are held at the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County on the first Saturdays of the month.

“It’s really an art exposure program,” said Art & Cultural Education Manager Ericka Squire. “It is meant to bring families together as well as have our cultural partners have an opportunity to have an outreach and a network outside of maybe just their own.”

“It’s something that isn’t as exposed as it was 30, 40, 50 years ago especially school funding programs continue to see cards and we continue to see more stress put on a really, really, really outstanding,” said Noel, “we want to support what our teachers are doing in the classroom we want to support our homes-schooled at your parents and teachers I really just make opera accessible for children and fun and engaging ways.”