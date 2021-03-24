Palm Beach International Boat Show begins Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The final round of preparations are underway as the Palm Beach International Boat Show returns.

The 35th Annual Palm Beach International Boat Show will take place Thursday, March 25 through Sunday, March 28 along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, directly across the Intracoastal Waterway from Palm Beach Island.

The Palm Beach International Boat Show was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, vendors from across South Florida are ready to greet customers and optimistic about the turnout expected this year.

“We are very excited to be back,” said Bryan Connley, owner of Connley Fishing in Royal Palm Beach.

In addition to the large selection of boats and exhibits, the show will offer fun and educational activities, including The AquaZone, an upfront experience with a variety of water sports and innovative products, and kid’s fishing clinics by Hook the Future.

The show will be organized in accordance with Informa’s newly adopted AllSecure health and safety standards, as well as all official government and local authority guidance and regulations.

Organizers say the show will feature more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories, including hundreds of boats ranging from 8-foot inflatables to super yachts nearly 300 feet in length.

Dates & times:

Thursday, March 25: Noon – 7:00 pm

Friday, March 26: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Saturday, March 27: 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday, March 28: 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

General Admission:

Adult (16 and over): $28.00

Adult 2-Day Ticket: $52.00

Children (ages 6-15): $15.00

Children (5 and under): Free

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here: https://www.pbboatshow.com/en/home.html