Palm Beach International Airport parking lots full, alternative transportation advised

Airport officials recommend Uber, Lyft, taxis and Palm Tran as parking lots reach capacity Thursday
It’s one of the busiest travel weeks of the year and airports across the country are navigating all the extra traffic as people take off for the Thanksgiving holiday.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All parking lots at Palm Beach International Airport are currently full as of Thursday afternoon, prompting officials to advise travelers to seek alternative transportation options.

The airport announced at 1:34 p.m. that parking lots will reopen as space becomes available. Officials are encouraging passengers to plan on using alternative transportation methods.

The airport suggests travelers consider ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft, taxis, Palm Tran or other transportation options to reach the terminal.

No timeline was provided for when parking availability might improve at the busy South Florida airport.

