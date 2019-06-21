WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- There's a new national task force fighting against animal cruelty.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg has chosen to help lead those efforts.

Aronberg says his focus is to make sure animal cruelty cases are prosecuted to full extent of the law. He's hoping the council will start a national conversation about animal cruelty.

“I’ve made it a priority in this office to go after animal cruelty to send a message that it’s not going to be tolerated in Palm Beach County and I want that message to be sent throughout the country," Aronberg aid.

The council is also urging for more funding for anti-cruelty enforcement.

