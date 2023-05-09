Fire extinguished at Palm Beach Car Wash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A fire erupted Tuesday at a West Palm Beach car wash.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen from downtown after the fire erupted shortly after noon at the Palm Beach Car Wash on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, east of Australian Avenue.

Firefighters could be seen putting out the fire when WPTV photojournalist Eric Pasquarelli arrived.

Eric Pasquarelli/WPTV Firefighters work to extinguish a large fire at the Palm Beach Car Wash on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, May 9, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

West Palm Beach Commissioner Joe Peduzzi said he was on his way to lunch when he saw "a large plume of black smoke rise over the car wash." So he pulled over and called 911.

"I couldn't see anyone coming out," he said. "I could see flames, though."

Peduzzi said the flames were extinguished within 10 minutes.

West Palm Beach police said Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard was closed in both directions between Tamarind and Australian avenues. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for most of the afternoon.

It was not immediately known how the fire started or if anyone was injured.